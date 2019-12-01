A Hairy Little Christmas: Pets get their picture taken with Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Families took their fur babies to a local pet store to meet Santa for the first time.

Basset and Lab partnered with Natural Being Photography to bring Santa from the North Pole, so pets did not miss the chance to take a picture with Santa.

"Just like their kids, it can easily get forgotten in the hustle-bustle of life and you can kind of blink. A pet's life is shorter than a human's child life and I think it's important to document that," said Jordan Leigh, owner of Natural Being Photography, "I want to give everyone that chance, give multiple dates and locations, that everyone can come out and get their pet's pictures taken with Santa."

Natural Being Photography will host some more Hairy Little Christmas events around the area on the following dates:

Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Doglicious Spa & Wellness Center in Hummelstown.

Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Uptown Petz in Lancaster

Sunday, December 15 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Basset and Lab in Lancaster