Chefs in Dauphin County show off their baking skills at the ‘Great Bake Off’

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - The sweetest festival brought some winter feasting just in time for the holidays.

Local chefs and bakers took to the 'Great Bake OFF' at the Best Western Premier Hotel and Conference Center on Sunday.

Foodies sampled an unlimited amount of brownies, cakes, cookies, pies, as well as soups and chili.

Organizer, Gwen Forlizzi, said there was also a gift drive at the event to spread some holiday cheer to those who need it most.

"I personally can't imagine if my children woke up on Christmas morning to not a single present and my whole goal is to have everybody have at least one present on Christmas morning," said Forlizzi, "I just can't imagine how sad and heartbreaking it would be for those children in poverty to wake up to nothing."

The AKT foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local people in need, organized the event.

The organization will use all of the proceeds to buy the necessary Christmas presents.