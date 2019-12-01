Fans set a new world record during Teddy Bear Toss at Hershey Bears game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Fans at the Hershey Bears game Sunday night broke the world record they set last year.

They threw 45,650 stuffed animals onto the ice for the Annual Teddy Bear toss at the Giant Center; that's approximately 10,000 more than 2018's Teddy Bear Toss.

The tradition is truly a fan favorite.

Just minutes into the game, Christian Djoos scored the Bear's first goal which triggered the toss.

"That's a lot of bears," said Max Readinger of Hershey.

Readinger, his brother Bryce, and father carried three bags of stuffed animals into the Giant Center Sunday night.

"We actually counted. We have 208," said Bryce Readinger of Hershey.

"We do it for the charities, and it helps them [the boys] to understand giving back this time of year during this time of year, the holidays, to give back," explained Ryan Readinger of Hershey.

From small stuffed animals to a whole lot bigger, families hauled in plenty of plush.

The Brubaker family carried an 8 foot teddy bear over their heads.

"It's for a good cause. You got to give them to people who need it," said Eva Brubaker of Lancaster.

Of course, the Brubakers did not throw their giant bear; instead, they passed him down onto the rink.

"I think we would knock people out," added Eva Brubaker.

This year, organizers say more than 35 charities across the region, including schools, food banks, churches, lions clubs, the Milton Hershey School, Children's Miracle Network, and the American Cancer Society, will receive the teddy bears.

"These are going to families that maybe this Christmas have a hard time," explained Kathleen McGraw, the director of communications for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts.

For every stuffed animal counted on the ice, Community Aid, the event's sponsor, also donates 25 cents to the Children's Miracle Network In Hershey.

"And we have a very loyal club seat holder who donates one dollar for every bear, so last year, that person wrote a check for almost $35,000 that went directly to help families with the Children's Miracle Network," added McGraw.

No bear is left behind and every single one counts.

"It's important to give back. Because everything we do - we get too much, there are a lot of people who don't have as much as we do... so it's important just to show them we care. We're here for them," said Kaylee Brubaker of Lancaster.