Festival of Trees and Toy Train exhibit kicks off in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - A magical wonderland returned to the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park on Saturday.

Christmas trees and toy trains adorned the rooms of the mansion.

The annual Festival of Trees and Toy Train Exhibit kicked off this weekend.

The Harrisburg Area Civic Garden Center decorated all of the Christmas trees with handmade ornaments.

The toy trains, as each year, travel over a layout representing communities in Central Pennsylvania.

"On the weekends we set up our modular display for the public to see and the kids to come in and enjoy, get up close and personal with the trains," said vice president of the Keystone Model Railroad Club, Dennis Shollenberger, "Some go away, let's say less than happy because they don't want to go."

This year's exhibit opens every weekend through December 22nd from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free.