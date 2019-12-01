× Police investigating Saturday shooting, Spring Garden Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Saturday afternoon and left one person injured in Spring Garden Township.

On November 30th, around 2:11 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a reported shooting on the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say upon their arrival they located an 18-year-old man that had been shot in the right forearm.

According to the victim, he was walking in the 700 block of Sunshine Alley when a dark blue or black sedan, possibly a Kia, stopped next to him.

The driver of the vehicle told the victim to “come here” and when the victim approached the vehicle he said he saw two men wearing ski masks, police say.

The victim then recounted to police that he ran from the vehicle and heard two gunshots, one of which struck his forearm.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or through their website at www.sgtpd.org.