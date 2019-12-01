Round two of winter weather likely to bring accumulating snow showers on Monday!

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS MONDAY: We saw phase one of this winter storm bring freezing rain and icing to spots early Sunday. By the afternoon, we transitioned to plain rain for most. Tonight, temperatures will likely hang in the low 30s right around the freezing mark. As a strong disturbance in the upper levels moves over us, our winds will shift to the northeasterly direction. Much colder air will filter in in the upper levels of the atmosphere and drag to the surface. This will force the second round of winter weather to be inn the form of snow. There will likely still be some mixing, as temperatures at the surface look to remain a couple degrees above freezing through the day Monday. Snowfall totals look to be highest across our northeastern counties, and lowest towards Adams and Franklin counties. A sloppy coating to 3 inches will be likely across most of the area, with the potential for a little more towards northern Dauphin, Lebanon and eastern Lancaster county. The sweet spot for the highest accumulations in the state will be towards the Scranton/Poconos area. Snow showers will be most numerous through the first half of the day, decreasing in intensity towards the evening, although a few flakes will still be likely after sunset. We close the book on this round of winter weather late Monday night as winds pick up heading into Tuesday.

GUSTY TUESDAY: In the wake of the impressive system that will bring us another round of winter weather Monday, we’ll dry out and gusty winds will pick up Tuesday. With strong northwesterly flow through the day, temperatures will struggle to break into the 40s. We’ll be sitting several degrees below average and it will feel even colder. Winds sustained around 10-15 mph will bring gusts around 20-25 mph through Tuesday. Wind chills will likely be in the low 30s through most of the day. Temperatures don’t warm all that much through the rest of the week.

TEMPS SLIGHTLY WARMING: Temperatures through the week will struggle to climb out of the low 40s. Keep in mind, this time of year our average high is in the mid to upper 40s — so we are not too below average. Monday will by far be the coldest day with wintry precipitation in the area. Tuesday we tack on a few degrees and same for Wednesday. Then another disturbance in the atmosphere drags through a cold front and knocks us back a bit for Thursday. Friday out ahead of another cold front, temperature should get a nice boost back to average and maybe even a few degrees above it!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash