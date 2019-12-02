BERKS COUNTY — An Albany Township woman searched for information on suicide and murder on Google just days before her two young children were found hanged from a support beam in the basement of her home, according to State Police.

Lisa Snyder, 36, of the 2400 block of Route 143, has been charged with two counts each of first- and third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of having sexual intercourse with an animal, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and cruelty to animals in charging documents filed by State Police, who investigated the deaths of Snyder’s children, Brinley, 4, and Connor, 8.

The information found in charging documents was first reported by the Reading Eagle.

The children were found hanging and unresponsive by EMTs dispatched to Snyder’s home on Sept. 23, the Eagle reported. The children were rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital by ambulance, and were resuscitated on the way, but eventually succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Sept. 26, according to police.

In the Eagle’s report of the police investigation, authorities later determined Snyder had typed “carbon monoxide in a car how long to die” into Google’s search engine on Sept. 17, and “almost got away with it” and “I almost got away with it best episodes” on Sept. 20.

Two days later, the Eagle reports, she searched for “hanging yourself” and visited a website that describes an effective way of hanging someone.

On the day the children were found, Snyder allegedly Googled the terms “does a hybrid car produce carbon monoxide” and “does a hybrid car produce carbon monoxide while idling.”

Other information reported by the Eagle says State Police allege: