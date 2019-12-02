Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
39°
39°
Low
28°
High
39°
Tue
30°
42°
Wed
30°
44°
Thu
28°
42°
See complete forecast
Big Third Period helps Keystone past Dallastown, 9-4
Posted 11:30 PM, December 2, 2019, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
CPIHL
KEYSTONE - 9
DALLASTOWN - 4
Popular
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announces death of CEO
Police: Alleged abductor killed after hours long search in Luzerne County
Woman wanted after allegedly putting eye drops, crushed medication into victim’s food, causing illness
PA Game Commission investigating viral video of deer abuse
Latest News
Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township evacuated; police on scene
Sports World Remembers Senators President and Ollie’s CEO Mark Butler
Big Third Period helps Keystone past Dallastown, 9-4
FOX43 Reveals: The true cost of welfare fraud
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
Sports
Dallastown boys, Gettysburg girls advance to YAIAA semis
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 4 South Western at Dallastown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Results
Sports
Dallastown tops Palmyra in overtime, 2-1
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Results
Sports
Late header lifts Dallastown to YAIAA Crown
High School Football Frenzy
News
High School Football: Week 4 Results
News
Weather
Snow, crashes begin Sunday for parts of central Pennsylvania
High School Football Frenzy
Frenzy Five: Here are the top games to watch in Week 6
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 6 preview
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.