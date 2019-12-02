× British funnyman John Cleese will perform in Hershey in October 2020

HERSHEY — And now for something completely different: comic actor John Cleese will appear at Hershey Theatre next year.

The Monty Python alum will bring his unique brand of humor to Chocolatetown on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Tickets are available at the theatre box office and online at HersheyEntertainment.com and Ticketmaster.

Cleese is best known for his membership in the Monty Python comedy troupe, as well as starring roles in the British TV sitcom “Fawlty Towers” and the film “A Fish Called Wanda.”

He’ll examine the dysfunctional world we live in and discuss “Why There Is No Hope” in his 2020 show.

Cleese is far from a garden variety entertainer. From the beginning of his career he has continually parlayed his enormous talents into advancing the political causes he believes in.

In 2014, he released his New York Times best-selling memoir, “So Anyway…” The book shares his ascent in the entertainment world, from his humble beginnings in a sleepy English town and his early comedic days at Cambridge University.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.