Cash 5 ticket worth $125,000 sold at Rutter’s store in Shrewsbury, York County

Posted 11:49 AM, December 2, 2019, by

File Image

YORK COUNTY — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that hit a $125,000 jackpot in Sunday’s drawing was sold in Shrewsbury, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

The winning ticket, which matched all five of the balls drawn Sunday night (05-10-13-19-40), was sold at a Rutter’s on the 200 block of North Main St.

The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated, according to the Lottery. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The winning ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 17,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

