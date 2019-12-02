× Country singer Lee Brice will perform at Hershey Theatre in Feb. 2020

HERSHEY — Country music singer Lee Brice, known for his hit singles “A Woman Like You” and “I Don’t Dance,” will perform at the Hershey Theatre on Feb. 13, 2020.

Tickets are available at the Theatre box office and at HersheyEntertainment.com and Ticketmaster.

Brice will take the stage at 8 p.m., according to a press release issued by Hershey Entertainment.

Every one of Brice’s albums have achieved Gold and Platinum status, according to the press release. He has more than 12 million certified sales by the Recording Industry Association of America. His biggest hit songs, “A Woman Like You,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “That Don’t Sound Like You,” reached double Platinum status, and his albums “Love Like Crazy,” “Hard2Love,” and “I Don’t Dance” all went Gold.

Ranked among the Top 25 Most-Streamed Country Artists with more than two billion spins on Pandora, Brice joins Keith Urban in Pandora’s exclusive “Billionaires Club.”

His new single “Rumor” is out now and follows “Boy,” the debut song from his fourth studio album, “Lee Brice.”

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.LeeBrice.com.