Deer processing facilities kept busy during deer rifle season

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - With deer rifle season in full swing, plenty of deer processing facilities are staying busy.

Last year was the first year hunters couldn't shoot doe the first week of rifle season. It continues this year but workers at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc. said that hasn't slowed down business. Since Saturday, they've seen hunters bring in a lot of deer.

"Whats making us busy is our process products right now," Wayne Hartman, the manager, said. "We process a lot of meat into bolognas, sausages, and hotdogs and things like that. And that's our specialty and that's what's making us busy right now because guys come in, they order those products, we make them and send them out."

Hartman expects the facility to stay pretty busy until President's Day, and then finish up in April.