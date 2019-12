× Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore in May 2020

MARYLAND– Five Finger Death Punch is set to rock Royal Farms Arena.

The band will perform in Baltimore on May 3, 2020.

The performance is apart of the second leg of Five Finger Death Punch’s tour.

The tour features special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills.

Presale tickets begin December 2 at 10:00 a.m.

More information on the tour can be found here.