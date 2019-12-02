Getting your car ready for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- With Winter approaching, and the weather getting colder, PennDOT wants to make sure you and your car are winter ready.

They encourage everyone to have a winter emergency kit in their cars ready to go, in case the weather turns for the worst. Officials also say to:

Have a full tank of gas

Have your cell phone on you charged, with a back up charger

Have a flashlight and extra batteries

Make sure a snow/ice removal brush is in your car

Carry jumper cables

Have extra blankets to keep warm

Keep a supply of food and water in your vehicle

Carry a first aid kit

Have a bag of sand or kitty litter, it helps with traction

For more information on winter driving and winter preparedness you can visit PennDOT's website.