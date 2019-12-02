Getting your car ready for winter weather

Posted 9:30 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, December 2, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- With Winter approaching, and the weather getting colder, PennDOT wants to make sure you and your car are winter ready.

They encourage everyone to have a winter emergency kit in their cars ready to go, in case the weather turns for the worst. Officials also say to:

  • Have a full tank of gas
  • Have your cell phone on you charged, with a back up charger
  • Have a flashlight and extra batteries
  • Make sure a snow/ice removal brush is in your car
  • Carry jumper cables
  • Have extra blankets to keep warm
  • Keep a supply of food and water in your vehicle
  • Carry a first aid kit
  • Have a bag of sand or kitty litter, it helps with traction

For more information on winter driving and winter preparedness you can visit PennDOT's website.

