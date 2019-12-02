Gusty winds picking up tonight, cold wind chills early Tuesday morning!

WINDS PICKING UP: In the wake of the coastal low that finally clears the area tonight, gusty winds will be picking heading into Tuesday. Strong northerly flow will keep us rather chilly as well, with temperatures tonight falling into the 20s. On Tuesday afternoon, the sunshine should return, but daytime temperatures will be stuck in the low 40s. Add in breezy winds and wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s for most of the day. The winds will add an extra layer of uncomfortable chill, but get used to them — they’re not going anywhere! The breezy winds are here to stay for the next couple of days.

BREEZY CONDITIONS CONTINUE: Thanks to a strong trough digging in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, the breezy winds are here to stay for the next couple of days. A digging trough is also a sign of a dip in the jet stream which is what usually brings us cooler temperatures. That trough will starts to really dig on Wednesday, so the coldest pool of air will likely arrive for Thursday. Temperatures will likely be just as chilly as Tuesday with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Winds will also likely be the gustiest on Thursday, coming out of the northwesterly direction. Lake-effect snow showers are likely in western portions of the state, and its possible we see a flurry or two Thursday. Winds will finally calm down heading into Friday.

CHILLY MOST OF THE WEEK: Aside from the breezy winds, temperatures will generally be a few degrees below average through the rest of the week. This is in part due to the system we are dealing with today, and also the dip in the jet stream. As winds change direction from northwesterly to westerly by the end of the week, a brief bump in temperatures is likely for Friday. We should make a run for the upper 40s to finish the week, with a couple spots maybe breaking into the 50s! Another cool-down is likely for the first half of the weekend as a strong cold front crosses through late Friday evening.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash