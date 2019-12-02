Holiday gift ideas with HiDEF Lifestyle

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Holiday shopping season is officially underway.

HiDEF Lifestyle wants to help you get the perfect gift for the tech lover in your life!

Laman Snyder, Video Producer for HiDEF Lifestyle, stopped by FOX43 Morning News to show off the following gadgets:

Viper Remote Start – installation packages start at $249

Noble Audio’s Falcon TWS Earbuds – $156

Tivoli Audio’s Music System Home – $749.99

Check everything out in the clip above!

HiDEF Lifestyle is located on 6196 Allentown Blvd. in Harrisburg.

For questions, call (717) 914-1751 or visit their website here.