× Jimmy Carter back in the hospital but already feeling better

Former President Jimmy Carter returned to the hospital over the weekend for a urinary tract infection, less than a week after he had left an Atlanta hospital following a two-week stay.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection,” a statement from the Carter Center read. “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.”

Carter, 95, had been admitted to the hospital on November 11 for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said at the time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.