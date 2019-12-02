× Lancaster County woman to serve up to 37 years in prison on two drug-related incidents

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman will serve between 13 1/2 to 37 years in prison on two drug-related incidents.

Abigail Fanus, 34, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 15 years behind bars in March after pleading guilty in Lancaster County court to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, hodrocodone and amphetamine in the summer of 2018.

On Monday, a judge in Dauphin County sentenced her to nine to 22 years in prison for her role in a fentanyl overdose death of a 25-year-old woman in March 2017, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office says Fanus sold a quantity of heroin laced with fentanyl to the woman’s boyfriend on March 19, 2017. The woman overdosed and died after her boyfriend shared the drugs with her.

Fanus initially cooperated with investigators, which led to the arrest of her alleged supplier, according to the DA’s Office. But she was arrested in Lancaster County for the sale of heroin and fentanyl.

“Fanus caused the death of a person and at first tried to do the right thing,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky. “Despite facing very serious charges, she continued dealing what she knows is an extremely deadly drug. Her actions were unconscionable.”

Fanus pleaded guilty to the drug delivery resulting in death charge, as well as other drug offenses, in October.