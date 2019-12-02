Monday starts the work week cold with some snow showers and breezy conditions

BACK TO WORK: It’s back to work for many on Monday, the day brings colder conditions and snow showers. There are some snow showers for the morning in addition to a breeze. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s, with wind chills feeling like the 20s at times. The afternoon brings breezy winds and plenty of clouds. Some snow showers are likely too, but are not expected to bring much by way of accumulations. Overall, a slushy coating to an inch is possible for most, with a few isolated spots potentially getting as high as 2 inches. Most see little to nothing out this, however. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. It’s breezy too, so wind chills feel like the 20s at times. A few snow showers or flurries are possible early during the evening, otherwise conditions turn much drier for the rest of the night. Tuesday is still on the chilly side, but there’s more sunshine. The winds are a bit lighter too by the afternoon. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s at times.

BREEZY, SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures slowly turn milder through the end of the week, and it comes with breezy conditions too. Wednesday brings plenty of clouds in addition to the breeze as a weak system zips past us to the north. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s. It’s still a bit breezy for Thursday, and temperatures are just a little higher. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s. Another weak system approaches for Friday, and this increases clouds and kicks up the breezy. It’s milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is quiet, but a chillier burst of air is expected at the start. Morning sunshine leads to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It’s a quiet, but cold, day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is milder, but after a sunny start, clouds are expected to increase. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels