× Nationals re-sign C Yan Gomes, IF Wilmer Difo

WASHINGTON– The Nationals will return two members of the team’s World Championship roster.

The team has agreed to re-sign C Yan Gomes to a two year, $10 million deal.

Washington also avoided arbitration with IF Wilmer Difo by agreeing to a one year, $1 million deal.

Gomes, 32, appeared in 97 games for the Nationals while hitting .223 with 12 HR’s and 43 RBI’s.

He dealt with injuries for a portion of the regular season and the playoffs.

Now, it appears he is set to be the Nationals top catcher again in 2020.

Difo, 27, hit .252 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI’s across 43 games for Washington.

While the impact wasn’t quite there in terms of numbers, depth players for an MLB roster are essential for success, which the Nationals saw last season.

Now, the team will return one of those players in Difo.