Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announces death of CEO

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has passed away.

The company announced that Founder, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Mark Butler, 61, passed away unexpectedly yesterday while spending the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend with his family.

The company announced the news in a press release.

“Mark was an exceptional entrepreneur, merchant, leader, philanthropist, friend and family man,” said board member Richard Zannino on behalf of the entire board of directors. “From ringing the first sale in the first Ollie’s store in Mechanicsburg, PA in 1982, to leading the Company’s highly profitable growth to 345 stores in 25 states, Mark built a successful and enduring retail concept, assembled an incredible team, created thousands of jobs and delivered millions of bargains to our customers, while delivering exceptional shareholder value along the way.”

Zannino continued, “We will dearly miss Mark and extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Mark’s entire family.”

According to the press release, the board of directors has named John Swygert as interim President and CEO after being with Ollie’s for the past 15 years.

