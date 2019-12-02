× PennDOT will install new stop sign configuration in Jackson Township, Dauphin County Wednesday

DAUPHIN COUNTY — PennDOT workers will install install a new stop sign configuration Wednesday at the intersection of Rutter Road and Enders Road in Jackson Township, the agency announced in a press release.

Currently, motorists have stop signs on the eastbound and westbound sections of Rutter Road, PennDOT said. The new configuration will include stop signs on Enders Road in the northbound and southbound directions.

This new stop condition on Enders Road will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs.

The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed.