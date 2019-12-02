× Pirates hire Derek Shelton as manager

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have finally settled on the team’s next manager.

The team has hired former Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton as the Pirates next front man.

Shelton, 49, began his coaching career in 2000, managing in the Yankees’ farm system.

In 2005, Shelton began his Major League coaching career with the Cleveland Indians, and has held various positions since with the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Twins.

The Pirates will be the first team Shelton has managed.

He inherits a team in flux, as many changes are expected to come throughout the organization.

It will be interesting to see if Shelton can help the Buccos out of the NL Central basement.