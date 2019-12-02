Police: Alleged abductor killed after hours long search in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: It was a day of terror for a teenage girl in Luzerne County on Sunday. It ended with police shooting and killing her kidnapper.

According to WNEP, State Police were called to Greater Nanticoke Area High School Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Oliver, 20, was said to be holding Samara Derwin, 15, at knifepoint.

When police arrived, Oliver struggled with officers, maced a cop, and stole a Nanticoke police SUV. An Amber Alert was issued.

Oliver and Derwin were later located in a wooded area of Warrior Run. Derwin is safe.

Police were not specific about how this ended, but they do say Oliver was holding Derwin hostage, and deadly force was used. He was shot and killed.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a missing teen in Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wyoming are searching for Samara Derwin, 15. She has brown hair and red highlights, blue eyes, and is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

She was last seen in the area of Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Derwin was reportedly abducted by Jordan Oliver, 20.

Oliver is driving a stolen marked Nanticoke Police Department 2014 Ford Interceptor SUV with a number seven on the front.

Newswatch 16 found a heavy police presence at Greater Nanticoke Area High School Sunday. Parking lots were closed off with crime tape, and officers were seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 that state police and several local departments are searching miles worth of woods surrounding Nanticoke.

Newswatch 16 found UTVs and tactical vehicles lining Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township.