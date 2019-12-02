× Police: Body of deceased female found in Springettsbury Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a deceased female was found Monday afternoon in Springettsbury Township, according to police.

Authorities responded to East Market Street and Yorklyn Gate and discovered the body at that location. The York County Coroner’s Office deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene at 12:52 p.m.

Police say the female matches the description of an individual who was previously reported missing in the township.

The body is believed to have been there for possibly weeks or more, the coroner’s office says.

There’s no indication that any criminal activity contributed to the female’s death, police add.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.