× Police: Man, woman out of Monroe County wanted on numerous warrants

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals charged in connection with the theft of a change machine from a car wash in Paradise Township, Monroe County back in September are wanted by police on unrelated warrants.

Brian Labar, 43, and Jennifer Amella, 40, were both taken into custody in connection with the theft on September 23 but were bailed out of Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Labar has two warrants for his arrest on incidents that have occurred since September — one being a reckless endangerment charge out of Luzerne County, police say. The other is a terroristic threats incident from Monroe County.

The warrant for Amella stems from when she was apprehended for the theft in September. According to police, she was found to be staying in a stolen camper with another wanted person. The warrant charges Amella with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Police say Labar and Amella have been involved in at least three pursuits involving authorities in recent months.

There are also pending charges against the duo. For Labar: fleeing and eluding, and for Amella: driving under the influence, possession, endangering the welfare of a child and theft, according to police.

Labar and Amella are known to frequent hotels in the Monroe County area, police say. They drive a black Chevrolet Sonic with PA license plate LCX6966.