× Police seek to identify driver of truck that struck, totaled West Shore Regional Police Department K-9 unit

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the driver of a truck that struck an occupied police K-9 vehicle earlier this month.

West Shore Regional Police Department said that a tractor trailer struck a K-9 vehicle that was occupied by an officer and a K-9.

The tractor trailer fled the scene, and has yet to be identified.

As a result of the crash, the police vehicle was deemed a total loss.

If you can offer assistance, you’re asked to contact police at 717-238-9676.