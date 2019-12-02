Police seek to identify suspects who attempted to steal merchandise from Kmart in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify two suspects accused of attempting to steal $460 worth of items from a Kmart.

On November 30, the above pictured male suspects entered the Kmart at Kendig Square Shopping Center along the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The duo attempted to flee the store with a cart full of items worth $460.

After being watched by security, the suspects left the cart of items and only got away with a pair of shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.