Police seek to identify suspects who attempted to steal merchandise from Kmart in Lancaster County

Posted 9:40 AM, December 2, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify two suspects accused of attempting to steal $460 worth of items from a Kmart.

On November 30, the above pictured male suspects entered the Kmart at Kendig Square Shopping Center along the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The duo attempted to flee the store with a cart full of items worth $460.

After being watched by security, the suspects left the cart of items and only got away with a pair of shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.