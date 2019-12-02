Pride of the Lions: Sluggish PSU knocks off Rutgers on Senior Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43-- Penn State hosted its annual "Senior Day" on Saturday against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions came into this game favored by 40 plus points. Playing in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd that was relatively calm, the Blue & White pulled off a 27-6 victory closing out the 2019 regular season with a 10-2 record.

After the game Penn State wasn't focused on style points, just grabbing a win. For the senior class that is number 41, which is the most since 2009, a great run that when they look back on it, they wouldn't change a thing.