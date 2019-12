Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY -- It's still football season for the Central Dauphin Rams.

CD will meet St. Joseph's Prep in Hershey for the PIAA 6A State Championship this Saturday.

While the state semifinals proved to be the end of the line for Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico, but there are bright futures for both squads in 2020.