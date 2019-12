× Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township evacuated; police on scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township was evacuated Monday night and police are on scene.

Authorities responded to West Manchester Town Center at 10:15 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

No specifics were given as to the nature of the incident but emergency dispatch did say there were injuries.

