HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It didn't take long for word to spread of the unexpected passing of Mark Butler.

The Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO and co-founder, as well as principal owner of the Harrisburg Senators baseball team, died on Sunday at the age of 61.

Butler's contributions to the local and national sports scene was evident by the outpouring of condolences from across the country.