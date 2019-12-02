Sunday Sitdown: Dustin Hockensmith talks all-things Penn State Football

Posted 12:20 AM, December 2, 2019, by

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Dustin Hockensmith of PennLive and the Keystone Sports Network is the guest for this week's Sunday Sitdown as he touches on the 2019 Nittany Lions, Coach James Franklin being in-demand on a national level, and a bowl outlook for Penn State.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.