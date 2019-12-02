The holiday season is in full swing in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- It's the holiday season!

That means Hersheypark is in full Christmas Candylane mode!

It opens daily beginning December 6 through January 1, 2020.

The park is decorated with more than 4 million lights.

Another holiday favorite is the Hershey Sweet Lights, which are open through January 1, 2020.

Families are able to drive through a two-mile wooded trail that is decorated with nearly 600 illuminated light displays while listening to holiday music from the comfort of the car.

If you're interested in a show, A Pentatonix Christmas will hit the GIANT Center on December 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The next night, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will host two performances, at 4:00 and 8:00 p.m.

The month will wind down with the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 29 at 7:30 p,m.

Shows will also be coming to the Hershey Theatre this month as well, with Once on this Island hitting the stage from December 3 through 8.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will run on December 10 & 11 at 6:30 p.m, while the Hershey Symphony: A Holiday Spectacular will have two performances on December 14, at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

The month will close with the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet's presentation of "The Nutcracker" on December 21 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. and on December 22 at 2:00 p.m.

If you're seeking relaxation, MeltSpa by Hershey is offering a Cinnamon Mocha Collection through January 2020.

A Peppermint Hot Chocolate Immersion is available through January 2020 at The Spa at the Hotel Hershey.

