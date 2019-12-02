Three people sentenced to prison for 2017 drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three people have been sentenced to prison time for providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died.

Ivy Zerphey, Lakisha Mercado and Chance Barber were all involved in the drug sale that led to a woman’s overdose on December 7, 2017 in East Hempfield Township.

Investigators discovered that the 30-year-old victim had wanted to “try” heroin and asked her friend, Zerphey, to provide her with some.

The trio of Zerphey, Mercado and Barber all pleaded to drug delivery resulting in death in accordance with plea agreements.

Mercado, who police identified as the supplier, will serve 3-7 years in prison.

Zerphey, the victim’s friend, will serve 2-5 years in prison.

Barber, who arranged the buy with Mercado and went with Zerphey to pick up the drugs, will serve 2-5 years in prison.

At sentencing hearings last week, the victim’s relatives chided Zerphey for providing the deadly substance to someone who saw her as a friend.

Now, the trio will serve prison time.