Woman accused of spitting on police officer during fight outside Fat Daddy’s

YORK COUNTY — A 25-year-old York woman has been charged after police say she spat on an officer in the aftermath of an altercation outside a Springettsbury Township bar last week.

Kanica Elizabeth Ashton, of the 1000 block of Canford Road, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 2:11 a.m. on Nov. 28 outside Fat Daddy’s on the 2500 block of East Market Street.

According to police, Ashton was part of a group of men and women who were pushing each other during an altercation near the dumpsters in the bar’s back parking lot. The arresting officer broke up the altercation and told the participants to leave, police say.

Most of the people in the group complied, but Ashton allegedly approached the officer from behind. When the officer turned around, she allegedly spat in his face, getting saliva and blood in the officer’s mouth, according to police.

The officer then took Ashton to the ground, where she resisted attempts to place her in restraints while continually yelling “I’m not resisting,” police say. The officer eventually succeeded in getting Ashton in handcuffs. As she was being escorted to a police vehicle, police say, Ashton jumped in the air and kicked at the vehicle, knocking herself and the officer to the ground. A second officer then assisted in getting Ashton inside a police vehicle, where she was taken to Central Booking.

The arresting officer who was spat on went to York Hospital for medical treatment, police say.