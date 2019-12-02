× Woman wanted after allegedly putting eye drops, crushed medication into victim’s food, causing illness

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is wanted after allegedly putting eye drops and crushed medication into a victim’s food and drink, causing severe illness.

Tiffany Orndorff, 23, is wanted on charges of Aggravated and Simple Assault.

She allegedly put eye drops and crushed medication into the victim’s food and drink without their knowledge.

Authorities say that the victim became extremely sick due to an existing medical condition.

Anyone with information on the location of Orndorff is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police.