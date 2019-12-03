× Apple expected to launch four 5G iPhones in 2020

Apple is expected to release four 5G-capable iPhones in 2020, according to a forecast report from JPMorgan released Monday.

According to analysts at JPMorgan, the new iPhones will likely roll out in the second half of 2020 and come in a number of sizes, including one measuring 5.4 inches, another at 6.7 inches and two at 6.1 inches. The report noted the largest iPhone will likely have sensor shift technology, allowing for better quality videos and photos when capturing motion.

None of the projections detailed in the report, which are based on supply chain checks, are a certainty.

The report’s predictions differ a bit from other speculation, some of which suggest the 2020 iPhone lineup will resemble the 2019 models with higher-end iPhones at 5.4 and 6.7-inches and a cheaper 6.1-inch phone.

The report comes as companies including Samsung and OnePlus launch 5G-capable devices and carriers such as Verizon, AT&T (which owns CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia) and T-Mobile work on expanding their 5G networks.

5G technology, the next generation of ultra-fast wireless connections, is expected to usher in more smartphone innovation, including better video streaming, and encourage significant technical advancements, such as connecting self-driving cars.

Following the iPhone 11 launch in September, some critics questioned Apple’s decision to hold off on launching a 5G-capable device this year, arguably giving rivals such as Samsung — with its two existing 5G-capable models — and OnePlus an edge in the market. At a time when Apple’s smartphone sales are slumping and its new models look the same as older models, a 5G iPhone could have provided a jolt to the business.

But Apple’s shift away from Qualcomm components to those made by Intel over the past couple of years reportedly stalled development for 5G modems in time for this year’s cycle.

The delay may also represent a calculation that consumers are not clamoring for 5G just yet. It’s also worth noting that although Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are expanding their 5G networks in the US, service is still somewhat limited.