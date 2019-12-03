Breezy Tuesday ahead with more sunshine and wind chills in the 30s

QUIET, CHILLY & BREEZY: Tuesday brings more sunshine, but it’s still on the chilly side with a breeze. Skies turn mostly clear through the morning after a few light flurries, and morning temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the lower 20s. The winds are a bit lighter by the afternoon, but they still add the extra chill. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s at times. Skies are mostly sunny. The evening and the overnight period bring a return to clouds. A few flurries or a snow shower is possible for some. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There’s a light wind that lingers through daybreak.

BREEZY, SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures slowly turn milder through the end of the week, and it comes with breezy conditions too. Wednesday brings plenty of clouds in addition to the breeze as a weak system zips past us to the north. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible, but it’s quiet otherwise. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s. It’s still a bit breezy for Thursday, and temperatures are just a little higher. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s. Another weak system approaches for Friday, and this increases clouds and kicks up the breezes. It’s milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is quiet, but a chillier burst of air is expected at the start. Morning sunshine leads to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It’s a quiet, but cold, day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is milder, but after a sunny start, clouds are expected to increase. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. Monday brings plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. Expect even milder temperatures despite the shower chances. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels