Eagles, Doobie Brothers will play a luxury destination concert event in Cabo San Lucas next year

CABO SAN LUCAS — Iconic Dad Rockers The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers are joining forces to put on a luxury destination concert event in Cabo San Lucas over Memorial Day Weekend next year, according to Live Music Blog.

“The high-end destination getaway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience two nights of unforgettable beachfront performances in the beautiful Cabo Corridor, to a select crowd in an intimate setting,” Live Music Blog said in its post describing the show.

Packages for the Cabo En Vivo Luxury Concert Experience are available for two, three or four nights, and include gourmet food and drink at the shows, which will be performed on beaches at the world famous resort town. The price tag begins at $1,599 per person.

The Doobie Brothers — Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee — will take the stage on Saturday, May 23.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will perform their iconic greatest hits on Sunday, May 24.

As the best-selling American band of the 1970s and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times.

The Doobie Brothers are famous for their harmony-laden, guitar-driven brand of rock. They were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class.

All resort packages include tickets to both shows, hotel accommodations (ranging from 2-4 nights), local airport transfers, ground transportation to and from the concerts, and a variety of gourmet food and beverage options.

Guests have a choice of 13 hand-picked tropical resorts:

Casa del Mar Golf Resort & Spa

Chileno Bay Resort

Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

JW Marriott los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

Las Ventanas al Para’iso, A Rosewood Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa

Paradisus Los Cabos

Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar

Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 19, exclusively for American Express Card Members. Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific on Friday, Dec. 20.

For complete information, and to purchase your destination packages starting December 9th, please visit caboenvivo.com.

The event is produced by Live Nation. For additional information, visit here.