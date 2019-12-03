Eagles release WR Mack Hollins, according to report

Mack Hollins misses a pass during the Eagles' loss to the Minnesota Vikings in October 2019. (Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have released wide receiver Mack Hollins, according to PhillyVoice.

The three-year veteran and former fourth-round draft pick has 10 catches for 125 yards and no touchdowns this season, and hasn’t logged a catch since Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, PhillyVoice reports.

In the eight games since, Hollins has been targeted just five times in 204 total snaps.

Hollins missed all of last season with a groin injury after showing some promise in his rookie season, where he caught 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown while also serving as a contributor on special teams.

