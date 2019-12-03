× Few light snow showers possible tonight, breezy winds continue Wednesday!

FEW LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS: A couple flurries to a few light snow showers will be possible tonight and tomorrow thanks to a disturbance in the upper levels. A dip in the jet stream will allow colder air to funnel in and force rising air across the Great Lakes and northeast. These ingredients will create an environment that is favorable for some precipitation. Given the cold air aloft and the fact that this will start during the overnight period while temperatures are dropping, there is a good chance this precipitation will be in the form of snow. Now, we aren’t talking about any accumulating snowfall — if anything it could be a dusting overnight that will quickly melt away during the day. We have another chance for a quick burst of light snow showers early Wednesday afternoon, that again will likely not accumulate to anything. Most of Wednesday will feature cloudy skies and breezy winds.

BRISK WINDS THURSDAY: Thursday is looking like another chilly day with temperatures in the low 40s and breezy winds. It does still look like Thursday will be the gustiest day with sustained winds around 15-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s during the morning hours of Thursday, and only climb into the 30s during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to stay below average through the next few days, with a slight bump in temperatures towards the end of the week. Winds look to relax somewhat heading into Friday, before another wave of low pressure swings a cold front through late Friday. This ramps up our winds and brings another shot of cool air for the beginning of the weekend.

WEEKEND TEMPERATURE SWING: After ending off the work week on a decent note with highs in the upper 40s, temperatures on Saturday will fall back into the upper 30s to about 40 degrees for highs. After a strong cold front swings through, another shot of cooler air will settle in briefly. High pressure noses in on Saturday which will force winds to calm down and stay calm through the day. We should see a good amount of sunshine on Saturday as well. A nice change for Sunday as temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s ahead of our next rain-maker that will arrive Monday. Even milder temperatures likely for the start of the next work week, as we’ll make a run for the low 50s on Monday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash