Generosity benefits local non-profits on Giving Tuesday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Giving Tuesday is a day of global generosity. It started seven years ago as a day to encourage people to do good and give back. It’s now become a day many non-profits rely on.

Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg is always at capacity.

“We haven’t had an empty bed here in 5 years,” said Cindy Mallow, Bethesda Mission’s Director of Development.

The men’s shelter has 78 beds, but about 120 men call the mission home every night.

“One of our greatest needs at the moment is new mattresses,” said Mallow.

As past of Giving Tuesday, the mission is raising money spending the day broadcasting on Facebook Live to discuss their goal. The mission will be using the money raised to purchase new mattresses at $105 a piece for the men at the shelter.

“Donors like to know that their money is going to,” said Mallow. “They know if they give us 105 dollars they are actually purchasing a mattress.”

Companies also used the day to give back to local non-profits. Bath Fitter donated more than $65,000 to the American Cancer Society in Derry Township, Dauphin County. The money will be put towards research, programs and services.

“It really takes a village to help us raise more funds so that we can continue saving more lives,” said Shaq Glover, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager. “Celebrating more lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.”

Giving Tuesday ends at Midnight, however you can always give o a cause that’s close to you. For a list of all the non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday near you, click here.