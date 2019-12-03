× Injuries suffered after crash involving two tractor trailers in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A crash involving two tractor trailers resulted in injuries early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight on December 3, emergency dispatch received a report of a crash involving two tractor trailers on Route 30 Westbound in Manheim Township.

It is unknown how many people were inside each vehicle, but there were reported injuries from the incident, according to emergency dispatch.

However, the coroner was not called to the scene.

Hazmat responded to the area because of a fuel leak from the crash.

As a result, the right two lanes of Route 30 Westbound near Lititz Pike were blocked for several hours.