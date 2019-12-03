× Lancaster man accused of stealing pickup truck in November charged in driver’s death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of stealing a vehicle last month has been charged with criminal homicide in relation to the driver’s death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Javen Jackson, 21, allegedly stole Thomas Blackwell’s pickup truck from a location on Center Avenue in Terre Hill on November 11. In an attempt to stop the theft, 59-year-old Blackwell held onto the vehicle as Jackson drove away, but fell to the ground.

Blackwell was injured as a result of the fall and died at the hospital three days later, the DA’s Office says.

There were at least two witnesses to the incident, and both of them tried to assist Blackwell in preventing the theft. The DA’s Office notes that one witness eventually placed the truck in park.

Jackson also faces a count of robbery of a motor vehicle connected to the incident above.

State Police filed three other charges against Jackson, two of which in relation to an incident a day prior and another that took place after the robbery.

On November 10, Jackson is alleged to have set fire to a home in the 400 block of West Main Street in New Holland. The DA’s Office says he had been staying in a utility room of that residence and started a fire by lighting a piece of clothing on fire. According to the DA’s Office, the fire endangered and displaced 10 other people from the home. The charges for this incident include arson and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

The final charge filed against Jackson is retail theft, which occurred after the robbery on November 11. It’s alleged that Jackson stole about $50 worth of clothing from a Walmart in Berks County in efforts to change his appearance.

Jackson was remanded to Lancaster County Prison Tuesday without bail.

The five charges were waived for court, per court documents. Formal arraignment has been scheduled for December 27.