Man accused of exposing himself near play area at York Chick-Fil-A

YORK — Springettsbury Township Police have charged a 42-year-old York man with indecent exposure and other offenses after he allegedly exposed himself at a Chick-Fil-A on East Market Street on Black Friday.

Jason Allen Snyder, of the 2000 block of Faversham Way, is also charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred around 2:28 p.m., according to police.

Police say Snyder was sitting outside the restaurant’s playground when he exposed himself, while children were playing nearby. He was detained by customers and staff members at the restaurant, who later called police.

Snyder allegedly told police he is listed on the Megan’s Law sex offender registry for similar incidents, which he said occurred in 2005 and 2012, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Snyder was sitting at a booth when the alleged indecent exposure occurred. He was separated from the children by a glass partition when he allegedly lifted the right side of his shorts and exposed his genitals, according to police.

A parent in the play area noticed what Snyder was doing and confronted him, according to police. Snyder allegedly attempted to walk toward the restaurant’s exit when another parent stopped him. He then sat at a table and waited for officers to arrive, according to police.

Snyder allegedly told police that he didn’t think any children saw what he was doing, but he understood it was wrong, police say.