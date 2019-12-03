× Man shoots himself in head while in waiting room of Magisterial District Court in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Authorities say a man shot himself in the head while in the waiting room of a Magisterial District Court.

According to police, on December 2 around 2:00 p.m., a man shot himself in the head while in the waiting room of the Magisterial District Court. Lower Paxton Township Police, District Court Staff, and civilians were present in the facility at the time of the shooting.

The man was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say that the incident remains under investigation.