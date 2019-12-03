New Holiday Specials at Bonefish Grill Camp Hill

Posted 7:51 AM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38AM, December 3, 2019

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa---  This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett checked out the new holiday specials at Bonefish Grill with Philip Paetzold, Managing Partner of Bonefish Grill in Camp Hill.

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails. The Bonefish experience is based on the premise of simplicity, consistency and a strong commitment to being incredible at every level. Bonefish Grill is a Consumer Picks Best Seafood Award Winner, recipient of a 2015 Menu Masters Award by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2016 Technomic Consumers’ Choice Awards food quality winner.

BONEFISH GRILL - CAMP HILL
3505 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA17011-6802
717-737-6541

Mon-Thu: 11:00 AM-10:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM-11:00 PM
Sun: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.