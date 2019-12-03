× Orioles trade IF Jonathan Villar to Marlins for pitching prospect

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have parted with one of the team’s top players from last season.

The team traded IF Jonathan Villar to the Miami Marlins for pitching prospect Easton Lucas.

Villar, 29, had been designated for assignment a week ago and was traded as a result.

In 2019, he had his most productive season in the Major Leagues, appearing in all 162 games for the Orioles and hitting .274 with 24 HR’s and 73 RBI’s along with 40 steals.

Now, he will move on to Miami.

In return, the Orioles acquire Lucas, 23, who was drafted in the 14th round of June’s Draft.

Over 13 appearances in the lowest levels of the minor leagues this season, Lucas posted a 3.63 ERA over 34.1 innings while posting 41 strikeouts.

He will likely begin his Orioles career in the lower levels of the minor leagues in 2020.