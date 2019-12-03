× Penn State’s Micah Parsons named top linebacker in Big Ten

Micah Parsons was named the top linebacker in the Big Ten on Tuesday, the conference announced.

Parsons is the first sophomore to earn the honor of Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, which is named after Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.

The former Harrisburg Cougar leads the Blue and White in tackles with 95, 11 of which have been for a loss. He also has three sacks in 2019.

Parsons ranks eighth in the conference with 7.9 tackles per game.

He is a finalist for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation’s best linebacker.

Penn State and former Harrisburg Cougar is the 2019 Big Ten Linebacker of the year. He is the first sophomore to earn that honor. Parsons is finalist for the Butkus award and was named an All-American today by Pro Football Focus — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) December 3, 2019